Talisker drills high grades between historic Bralorne and Pioneer mines

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK; OTC: TSKFF) more high-grade assays to report from drilling at at its flagship Bralorne gold property in B.C. Bralorne is an advanced-stage project hosting three historic gold mines that together produced 4.2 million oz. at an average recovered grade of 17.7 g/t.

This time, the results are highlighted by holes SBP-2021-020, which returned 21.50 g/t gold over 2.00 metres within 7.39 g/t over 6.00 metres, and SBP-2021-015, with 16.24 g/t gold over 1.50 metres. A third hole, SBP-2021-013, intersected 17.35 g/t gold over 1.00 metres within 9.49 g/t over 2.00 metres.

All three holes are located within the Bralorne East and Pioneer block, which is the area between the historic Bralorne and Pioneer mines. Multiple new veins were intersected around the 51 vein, and they are now being modelled to understand the strike and dip potential.

"As the last assay results from our 2021 resource definition drill program are received from the laboratory, we continue to build confidence and confirm the grade continuity within the known veins," Terry Harbort, president and CEO of Talisker, commented. "As we approach our maiden resource statement, the project continues to show strong upside with the discovery of new veins proving that the full potential of the Bralorne gold project has yet to be unlocked."

Currently, there are nine diamond drills operating at the Bralorne project. A total of 122,848 metres (257 holes) have been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020.

Talisker's drilling to date at the Bralorne property has produced 291 vein intersections, with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.34 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.85 metres.

Earlier this month, the company reported high-grade results from the the Bralorne West area, with highlight values of 38.01 g/t gold over 1.55 metres and 13.43 g/t gold over 1.70 metres.

More information is available at www.taliskerresources.com.