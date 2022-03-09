Talisker hits multiple high grades, including 38.01 g/t Au over 1.55 metres, at Bralorne

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK; OTC: TSKFF) has released more high grade results from drilling in the Bralorne West area of its Bralorne gold project in British Columbia.

Highlight of the latest batch of drill results is SB-2021-100, which intersected 38.01 g/t gold over 1.55 metres and 13.43 g/t gold over 1.70 metres. Another hole, SB-2021-102, returned 7.50 g/t gold over 1.50 metres and 6.63 g/t gold over 2.15 metres.

These bring the total number of vein intersections drilled to date at the Bralorne property to 287, with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.36 g/t over an average intersection length of 1.85 metres.

"We continue to deliver on high-grade vein intersects within the Bralorne West block. This release continues to reaffirm the continuity of high grade ore shoots within the modelled veins," Matt Filgate, Taliskers' vice president of corporate development, stated.

A total of 119,298 metres (237 holes) have been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. Currently, there are 8,042 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected shortly.

The company is working towards an initial resource estimate for the Bralorne project, expected in the second quarter of this year.

Earlier this month, Talisker completed a $12.5 million financing to provide capital for its ongoing work.

The Bralorne property hosts three historic gold mines with total production of 4.2 million oz. over 40 years at an average recovered grade of 17.7 g/t.

More information is available at www.taliskerresources.com.