Teck contributes $20 billion to global GDP in 2022

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) contributed $20.1 billion in total economic contribution to global GDP; created or sustained over 214,000 jobs; made payments of $10.4 billion to suppliers; and contributed $5.1 billion in taxes according to the company’s annual economic contribution report.

The report, prepared by Delottie, says Teck’s operations contributed $10.9 billion to Canada’s GDP, which included $3.7 billion in labour income; payments of $4.7 billion to Canadian suppliers; and approximately 65,360 jobs were created or sustained. In the United States, the report credits Teck with contributing $2.2 billion to the United States’ GDP, which included $840 million in labour income; payments of $1.8 billion to U.S. suppliers; and approximately 11,620 jobs were created or sustained.

Additionally, Teck’s operations are reported to have contributed $3.0 billion to Chile’s GDP and $1.4 billion to Peru’s GDP.

“Our people are proud to contribute to the communities and jurisdictions where we operate through creation of family-supporting jobs, economic activity, and revenue to governments to support essential services like education and healthcare,” said Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck.

“These economic contributions are directly linked with our work to responsibly provide critical minerals essential to modern society and for the global transition to a low-carbon economy,” he added.

To read the report, visit www.Teck.com.