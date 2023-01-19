Teck named among global 100 most sustainable corporations for fifth consecutive year

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B; NYSE:TECK) was named one of the 2023 global 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights, marking the fifth straight year Teck has been named to the list.

Corporate Knights chooses the global 100 companies from over 6,900 publicly traded companies with more than $1.3 billion (US$1 billion) in revenues. Companies are assessed on sector-specific sustainability metrics, such as water, energy and greenhouse gas production, safety performance and board and executive diversity. 

Teck was also previously named one of the best 50 corporate citizens by Corporate Knights for the 16th consecutive year in 2022.

“Teck is committed to providing the essential resources needed for a decarbonizing and growing world,” said Jonathan Price, CEO. 

“Metals such as copper are essential in everything from renewable power to electric vehicles, and our goal is to supply critical minerals in a socially and environmentally responsible way,” Price said.  
To learn more about Teck, visit www.Teck.com.  For the complete list of global 100 companies, visit www.corporateknights.com/global100.

