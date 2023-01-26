Teck pledges $2M toward southeast BC conservation effort

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE:TECK) has pledged $2 million towards the conservation and protection of 75,000 hectares of rare inland temperate rainforest in southeastern British Columbia. The initiative is part of the company’s goal to be a “nature positive company” by 2030. The objective is to conserve, protect or restore at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by its mining activities.

Teck is supporting the work being done in the Incomappleux Valley by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The mining company’s investment will fund protection of half of the total lands in the valley.

“Tackling the global challenge of nature loss requires collaboration between industry, Indigenous communities, governments, and non-profits,” said Teck CEO Jonathan Price, “and we are excited to support this important conservation initiative.”

The Incomappleux River flows through the valley of the same name on its way to the Columbia River. It provides habitat for salmon, trout, waterfowl, and wetland birds. The forests contain trees as old as 800 to 1,500 years old. Within their boundaries are several at-risk species of plants, mosses and lichen in the valley. Among the species at risk in the valley are two kinds of bats, the southern mountain caribou, and a species of lichens called cryptic paw. The Incomappleux Valley abuts the southern border of Glacier National Park.

Not inconsequentially, Teck mines metallurgical coal in the Elk Valley, also in southeastern B.C., where it produces about 23 million to 24 million tonnes annually. The coal is shipped overseas for the steelmaking industry.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada, B.C. government, First Nations whose territory includes the Incomappleux Valley, and Interfor are exploring options for conserving the rich ecology and intact forests of the Incomappleux Valley. Teck funding comes alongside Wyss Foundation, Wilburforce Foundation, and individual donors. This project was also made possible by funding from the Government of Canada, through the Canada Nature Fund.

