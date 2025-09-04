The first Treasure Hunt clue

Welcome to The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt — your journey into the unknown begins now. You’ve just taken your first step down a trail […]
By Joseph Quesnel September 4, 2025 At 12:23 pm
The Northern Miner Treasure Hunt is across Canada. Credit: Joe Bond.

Welcome to The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt — your journey into the unknown begins now.

You’ve just taken your first step down a trail rich with clues, history and the promise of hidden treasure.

Ready to dig deeper?

Here’s your first clue:

Though crystal clear and calm it seems,
This mirror hides more than it gleams.
A single step may seal your fate,
Best not disturb the water’s state.

Where could this lead you?

Et au français:

Bien qu’il paraisse clair et tranquille,
Ce miroir cache plus qu’il ne brille.
Un seul pas pourrait sceller ton destin,
Mieux vaut ne pas troubler l’eau en son sein.

Où cela pourrait-il vous mener ?

Comments

