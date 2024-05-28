The Northern Miner announces its first ever Gold and Silver Giveaway

The Northern Miner has reported on the ups and downs of the mining and metals sector for over a century, and we want to celebrate our history by giving away some gold and silver.

But our first ever gold and silver contest is not just about us. It is also an acknowledgment of the enduring significance of precious metals and a heartfelt token of appreciation to our valued readers.

With this giveaway, we hope to emphasize the lasting value of precious metals and the profound impact they have had on the course of human history. From the ancient civilizations of Mesopotamia to today’s bustling financial markets, gold and silver have remained steadfast beacons of stability and strength.

Now, as the world navigates ever-changing geopolitical challenges, they shine through yet again reminding us of their intrinsic value as a safe haven in turbulent times.

The Northern Miner Gold and Silver Coin Giveaway represents more than just a chance to win precious metals; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of mining and the timeless allure of gold and silver.

The giveaway has three prizes. The first is a 1 oz. Canadian Maple Leaf gold coin; the second is a 10 oz. Germania silver bar; and the third prize is a 1 oz. Canadian silver coin.

In a similar way that you can count on precious metals as a store of value, you can also continue to count on The Northern Miner for the best independent news coverage of the

mining sector. We extend our gratitude to our readers who have accompanied us throughout our storied history. Since 1915, The Northern Miner has been at the forefront of mining news, delivering unparalleled insights and analysis to industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. Your support has been the cornerstone of our success, and it is with great pleasure that we dedicate this giveaway as a symbol of our appreciation for your loyalty and trust.

While we would love to extend this opportunity to our global audience, logistical constraints necessitate that the giveaway be limited to residents of Canada and the United States at this time. However, rest assured, dear readers, that we have not forgotten our international community. Stay tuned for future contests later in the year, where we will be thrilled to include participants from around the world in our celebrations.

To participate, click on the link and follow the instructions to enter. Winners will have the opportunity to own a piece of history — a tangible embodiment of wealth and prosperity.

Join us in honouring this timeless tradition and celebrating the remarkable journey of The Northern Miner. To our readers in Canada and the U.S., we wish you the best of luck, and to our global audience, stay tuned for exciting opportunities to come.

Sincerely,

Anthony Vaccaro

President, The Northern Miner Group