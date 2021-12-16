The Northern Miner Podcast: AME Roundup 2022 preview, ft CEO Kendra Johnston and Kenorland Minerals CEO Zach Flood

This week’s episode features a preview of the annual AME Roundup conference taking place in Vancouver on Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2022. AME president and CEO Kendra Johnston and Kenorland Minerals president and CEO Zach Flood explain what the conference is all about and the many opportunities available to students and recent graduates. They also take a look back at the year in exploration and M&A, and how the conference has evolved since the onset of the pandemic.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

