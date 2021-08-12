The Northern Miner podcast: Cameco Q2 loss, sees ‘better days ahead’

This week’s episode features Cameco’s Q2 conference call with CEO Tim Gitzel, who discusses the company’s ongoing challenges with low uranium prices. Despite […]
By Magda Gardner August 12, 2021 At 2:20 pm
Yellowcake from Cameco’s Rabbit Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan. Credit: Cameco.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Cameco’s Q2 conference call with CEO Tim Gitzel, who discusses the company’s ongoing challenges with low uranium prices. Despite optimistic forecasts for a uranium supply crunch, Gitzel explains how the market remains oversupplied, with the company continuing its strategy to buy uranium off the spot market to reduce available supply. He also discusses how the European Union has become more favourable towards nuclear energy as a means of achieving ‘net zero’ carbon emissions.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the podcast at TNM.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 17 2021 - Aug 18 2021
Graphene Automotive USA 2021
Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021
Sep 01 2021 - Sep 01 2021
Maximising Base Metals Recovery
Sep 07 2021 - Sep 09 2021
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Related Posts