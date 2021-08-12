The Northern Miner podcast: Cameco Q2 loss, sees ‘better days ahead’

This week’s episode features Cameco’s Q2 conference call with CEO Tim Gitzel, who discusses the company’s ongoing challenges with low uranium prices. Despite optimistic forecasts for a uranium supply crunch, Gitzel explains how the market remains oversupplied, with the company continuing its strategy to buy uranium off the spot market to reduce available supply. He also discusses how the European Union has become more favourable towards nuclear energy as a means of achieving ‘net zero’ carbon emissions.

