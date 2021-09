This week’s episode features the opening remarks of the 2021 Canadian Mining Hall of Fame by Northern Miner group publisher Anthony Vaccaro. This year’s inductees were Patricia Dillon (b. 1952), David Elliott (b. 1948), William Gladstone Jewitt (1897-1978), Steven D. Scott (1941-2019), and Mary Edith Tyrrell (1870-1945).

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.