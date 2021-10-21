The Northern Miner Podcast: Companies that adapt to ‘outsourced innovation model’ will thrive, ft Norcat’s Don Duval at CMJ’s Reimagine Mining symposium

By Magda Gardner October 21, 2021 At 1:05 pm
Canadian Mining Journal editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate and Norcat CEO Don Duval.

This week’s episode features Norcat CEO Don Duval in conversation with Canadian Mining Journal editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate. Duval stressed the importance of mining companies having a strategy to acquire new technology and why it should probably be outsourced. He also discussed workplace trends and how employees are demanding more freedom after the coronavirus pandemic, and why mining companies will need to accommodate these demands, not only to recruit new talent, but also to retain it.

