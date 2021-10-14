The Northern Miner Podcast: Data for the mining industry and beyond, ft Mining Intelligence director Katja Freitag at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features Mining Intelligence managing director Katja Freitag in conversation with Northern Miner Group publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Global Mining Symposium. Katja explains […]
By Magda Gardner October 14, 2021 At 1:22 pm
Mining Intelligence managing director Katja Freitag.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Mining Intelligence managing director Katja Freitag in conversation with Northern Miner Group publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Global Mining Symposium. Katja explains the different ways that Mining Intelligence data can help companies and organizations “understand what’s happening” in the mining industry. Katja has a diverse, multifaceted understanding of mining, which she has developed over 20 years. Since completing her PhD in geology, Katja has worked at mining operations in North America and Africa, consulted at a tier 1 management consulting firm, and managed two divisions as a mining services provider.

Listen to the podcast at The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 11 2021 - Oct 15 2021
Sampling Theory, Sampling Practices, and their Economic Impact
Oct 19 2021 - Oct 20 2021
Battery Tech 2021
Oct 20 2021 - Oct 22 2021
Project Management for Mining
Nov 13 2021 - Nov 20 2021
ALTA 2021 Nickel-Cobalt-Copper, Uranium-REE, Gold-PM, In Situ Recovery, Lithium & Battery Technology Conference & Exhibition

Related Posts