The Northern Miner Podcast: Data for the mining industry and beyond, ft Mining Intelligence director Katja Freitag at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features Mining Intelligence managing director Katja Freitag in conversation with Northern Miner Group publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Global Mining Symposium. Katja explains the different ways that Mining Intelligence data can help companies and organizations “understand what’s happening” in the mining industry. Katja has a diverse, multifaceted understanding of mining, which she has developed over 20 years. Since completing her PhD in geology, Katja has worked at mining operations in North America and Africa, consulted at a tier 1 management consulting firm, and managed two divisions as a mining services provider.

