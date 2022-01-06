The Northern Miner Podcast: Exploration companies have a role in ESG, ft Integra CEO George Salamis at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis in conversation with The Northern Miner’s Henry Lazenby at the Global Mining Symposium. Salamis discussed […]
By Magda Gardner January 6, 2022 At 1:10 pm
Northern Miner multimedia producer Henry Lazenby (left) and Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis.

This week’s episode features Integra Resources president and CEO George Salamis in conversation with The Northern Miner’s Henry Lazenby at the Global Mining Symposium. Salamis discussed the latest news on the company’s DeLamar project in Idaho, as well as the mood of the political and regulatory environment in the United States. He also explains how exploration companies need to do their part in environmental, social and governmental reforms, “ESG is something we all have to do.”

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

