The Northern Miner Podcast: Global South sees growing credibility problem in the West, ft Paul from The Sirius Report

This week’s episode features geopolitical and natural resource commentator Paul from the Sirius Report in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Paul explains why the Global […]
March 16, 2023
The headquarters of the United Nations in New York. Adobe Stock photo

This week’s episode features geopolitical and natural resource commentator Paul from the Sirius Report in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Paul explains why the Global South is becoming increasingly skeptical of Western positioning and policies and how this fits into a larger global trend toward de-dollarization. He also discusses the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and how it feeds into a perception from the Global South that the West has two sets of rules: one for itself, and one for everyone else.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

