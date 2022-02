This week’s episode features Los Andes Copper CEO R. Michael Jones on why he shifted his focus to copper, what it’s like to work in Chile, and common strategies to increase the profile of a mining company. He also discusses his outlook on copper and the process to list on the TSX.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

This week’s CEO Spotlight is sponsored by Manifest Climate, featuring cofounder and CEO Laura Zizzo.

To learn more, visit: https://manifestclimate.com/