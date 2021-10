This week’s episode features a keynote interview with George Hemingway, Partner and Head of Innovation Practice for The Stratalis Group, at the Canadian Mining Journal’s Reimagine Mining Symposium. George discusses how the mining industry is still a target for ESG advocates, as well as the challenges it faces in recruiting and keeping new talent. He also reemphasizes his core message of trust as a key aspect of branding in the 21st century.

Listen at The Northern Miner.