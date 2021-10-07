The Northern Miner Podcast: North American battery makers look to ESG-friendly cobalt, ft Ryan Snyder at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features First Cobalt CFO Ryan Snyder in conversation with Mining.com executive editor Frik Els at the Global Mining Symposium. Ryan discusses the global […]
By Northern Miner staff October 7, 2021 At 2:14 pm
From left: Mining.com executive editor Frik Els and First Cobalt CFO Ryan Snyder at the Global Mining Symposium.

This week’s episode features First Cobalt CFO Ryan Snyder in conversation with Mining.com executive editor Frik Els at the Global Mining Symposium. Ryan discusses the global cobalt market and how Western governments are seeking to shorten supply chains to become more independent of China, which is seen as increasingly unreliable trade partner. He also explains how auto manufacturers are being pressured to source ESG-friendly cobalt from investors that have concerns over the environment and child mining practices.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

