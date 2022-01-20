The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘Skin in the game’ — a user’s guide to building a mining company, ft Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin

This week’s episode features Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin in conversation with American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau about what it takes to run a mining company. Letwin discusses the difference in mindsets between running a large mining company and an explorer, as well as the need for the right people to grow your story and the importance of jurisdiction.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

