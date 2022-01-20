The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘Skin in the game’ — a user’s guide to building a mining company, ft Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin

This week’s episode features Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin in conversation with American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau about what it takes to run a mining […]
By Magda Gardner January 20, 2022 At 2:46 pm
Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Companies

This week’s episode features Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin in conversation with American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau about what it takes to run a mining company. Letwin discusses the difference in mindsets between running a large mining company and an explorer, as well as the need for the right people to grow your story and the importance of jurisdiction.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

This week’s episode features Cassiar Gold CEO Steve Letwin in conversation with American Eagle Gold CEO Anthony Moreau about what it takes to run a mining company. Letwin discusses the difference in mindsets between running a large mining company and an explorer, as well as the need for the right people to grow your story and the importance of jurisdiction.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME Roundup 2022
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Mar 14 2022 - Mar 15 2022
Battery Tech USA 2022

Related Posts