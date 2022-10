This week’s episode features Chris Taylor, advisor to the Discovery Group, in conversation with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Alisha Hiyate at the Global Mining Symposium. Chris was most recently CEO, president and director of Great Bear Resources, which was acquired in February 2022 by Kinross Gold for $1.8 billion. Currently, Taylor is chair of TSX.V listed companies Kodiak Copper and Advisor to K2 Gold.

