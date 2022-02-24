The Northern Miner Podcast: The psychology of ‘belonging’ in the workplace, ft Edumine panellist and strategist Andrea Carter

This week’s episode features Master of Industrial and Organizational Psychology candidate at Adler University Andrea Carter, who discusses the importance of ‘belonging’ in the workplace and how genderism and racism, among other isms, are more common than ever, despite the common perception that things are improving. Andrea also discusses how social ostracism can have considerable health impacts, and how the mining industry might address these issues proactively. To sign up to Andrea’s Edumine panel, visit: https://shift.edumine.com/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.