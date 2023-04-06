The Northern Miner Podcast: ‘These are the foothills of the crisis’, ft Jeffrey Christian on gold, macro and the BRICs

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest development in the precious metals markets. Jeff […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 6, 2023 At 2:21 pm
Host Adrian Pocobelli (left) in conversation with CPM Grop managing partner Jeffrey Christian on The Northern Miner Podcast.

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest development in the precious metals markets. Jeff sees the current strength in precious metals as a result of investor demand in January, as well as fears relating to the banking system in March. And though he sees the world moving away from the dollar, he explains that it will likely take place over a much longer period than people expect. He also discusses the BRICs and the challenges relating to creating an alternate currency, and why China might not want to replace the dollar with its own reserve currency, as well as why we might be in the initial stages of a larger crisis.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

