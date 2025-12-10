Thesis Gold kicks off environmental assessment at Lawyers-Ranch

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU; US-OTCQX: THSGF) launched the environmental assessment (EA) and permitting process for its Lawyers-Ranch gold-silver project at both provincial and federal levels. The company submitted an initial project description (IPD) and engagement plan (EP) to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (EAO), along with the IPD and a plain language summary (PLS) to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). This marks the beginning of the permitting process and a crucial milestone for Thesis and the Lawyers-Ranch project.

The IPD outlines Thesis Gold's plans for developing and operating the Lawyers-Ranch project. The site is situated almost 450 km north-northwest of Prince George and 275 km north of Smithers, partially overlapping with the traditional territories of the Kwadacha Nation, Tsay Keh Dene Nation, Takla Nation, and Tahltan Nation.

A recently published prefeasibility study (PFS) highlights the project's robust economics, including a 54.4% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$2.37 billion (at US$2,900/oz gold and US$35/oz silver). The company has initiated the environmental assessment Process and plans to begin a feasibility study in 2026 to further advance and de-risk the project

Since acquiring the project in 2018, the company has fostered close relationships with First Nations through agreements, co-design initiatives, and recently, direct equity ownership. Following a successful financing round, the Kwadacha Nation, Tsay Keh Dene Nation, and Takla Nation have become shareholders in Thesis, aligning their interests with the project's long-term success.

"The submission of the IPD marks a key milestone in advancing the Lawyers-Ranch project through the permitting process and reflects our shared commitment to developing a project that delivers lasting benefits for all stakeholders," Dr. Ewan Webster, president and CEO, stated.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with Indigenous partners, local communities, and government regulators as we advance the project in accordance with the highest environmental and social standards. With both the provincial and federal governments placing a strong emphasis on improving permitting efficiency and recognizing the critical role of responsible resource development in B.C.'s economy, this is an ideal time for Thesis to be commencing this next phase of the process."

More information is posted at www.ThesisGold.com.