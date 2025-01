In this week’s episode, Cam Currie, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity and founder of Currie Metals and Mining Group, joins Adrian Pocobelli to analyze the performance of gold stocks in 2024 and share his outlook for 2025. Currie dives into the dynamics of investing in metals versus gold equities, the influence of interest rates on the U.S. Dollar, and why BRICS remains a powerful force in the ongoing trend of de-dollarization.