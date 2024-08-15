TNM Podcast: Canadian capital markets show strength, ft TMX head of global mining Dean McPherson

In this week’s episode, Dean McPherson, Head of Global Mining at TMX Group, joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the renewed focus on the Canadian mining industry within Canadian capital markets. McPherson highlights how both the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges are reaping the benefits, though he notes that the majority of investment is flowing towards larger issuers on both platforms. He also addresses concerns regarding recent warnings from the Canadian government about foreign investments in resource companies.

LISTEN ON THE NORTHERN MINER