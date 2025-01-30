TNM Podcast: ‘Capital marketplace in Canada is collapsing’—PDAC policy director Jeff Killeen

This week’s podcast features Jeff Killeen, Director of Policy & Programs at PDAC, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. They dive into the upcoming […]
By Joseph Quesnel January 30, 2025 At 1:22 pm
Jeff Killeen, Director of Policy & Programs at PDAC.

This week’s podcast features Jeff Killeen, Director of Policy & Programs at PDAC, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. They dive into the upcoming PDAC conference in Toronto and explore key mining policy issues in Canada.

Killeen sheds light on some of the major topics impacting the Canadian mining sector, including the challenges posed by the Alternative Minimum Tax and the upcoming expiration of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit in March. He also offers insights into potential solutions aimed at streamlining mineral production and processing across the country.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

