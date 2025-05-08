TNM Podcast: Communication ‘main issue’ between miners and Indigenous communities, ft CMEB’s Youcef Larbi

This week’s episode features Youcef Larbi, General Director and Chief Geologist at the Cree Mineral Exploration Board (CMEB), in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Larbi discusses the genesis of the organization and its role in advancing natural resource development in Quebec. He highlights how the Board serves an educational function—bridging mining companies and local Indigenous communities to foster greater mutual understanding.

