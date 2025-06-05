TNM Podcast: ‘Everybody wins’ cutting permit times, ft Ore Group’s Stewart on exploration in Canada

By Northern Miner Staff June 5, 2025 At 7:45 am

This week’s episode features Ore Group chairman Stephen Stewart in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on key developments in Canadian mining.

Stewart reflects on the recent Canadian elections and how mining issues were addressed by both major political parties. He also outlines the key factors he believes will drive mineral exploration and development in the country—namely, streamlined permitting, improved access to financing and stronger infrastructure.

This week’s Spotlight features John Desjarlais, executive director of the Indigenous Resource Network, who discusses the organization’s mission to amplify positive stories of Indigenous communities leading resource development and shaping their economic futures. To learn more, visit: https://www.indigenousresourcenetwork.ca/

