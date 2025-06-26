TNM Podcast: ‘More a vision than a plan’—Critical minerals on G7 agenda, ft EY’s Yameogo

This week’s episode feature EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader Theo Yameogo in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the recent G7 summit that took place in Kananaskis, Alberta, over June 15-17. Yameogo notes that though critical minerals were at the top of the agenda, a disconnect remains between the vision of political leaders and the practical realities of the mining industry.

He also discusses how the conversation revolved around economic security, and suggests as a possible solution that politicians invite mining company CEOs to the events in order to ground the discussion in what’s actually possible, while the mining industry needs to better explain itself to politicians.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.



TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHER MINER!