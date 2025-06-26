TNM Podcast: ‘More a vision than a plan’—Critical minerals on G7 agenda, ft EY’s Yameogo

This week’s episode feature EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader Theo Yameogo in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the recent G7 summit that took place […]
By Northern Miner Staff June 26, 2025 At 12:36 pm
Theo Yameogo, professional services firm EY’s metals and mining leader for North America. Credit: Martina Lang.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode feature EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader Theo Yameogo in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the recent G7 summit that took place in Kananaskis, Alberta, over June 15-17. Yameogo notes that though critical minerals were at the top of the agenda, a disconnect remains between the vision of political leaders and the practical realities of the mining industry.

He also discusses how the conversation revolved around economic security, and suggests as a possible solution that politicians invite mining company CEOs to the events in order to ground the discussion in what’s actually possible, while the mining industry needs to better explain itself to politicians.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHER MINER!

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 07 2025 - Jul 09 2025
Global Summit On 2D Materials and Graphene Technology
Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering

Related Posts