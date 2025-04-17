TNM Podcast: Pressure builds to reopen First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine, ft MINING.com’s Frik Els

This week’s episode features MINING.COM Editor-at-Large Frik Els in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, diving into the latest developments at First Quantum Minerals’ Cobre Panama mine. Els shares insights from his recent visit to the site, where he spoke with local residents, employees, and company officials. He unpacks the complex social, political, and economic forces at play that may be paving the way for the mine’s reopening. Els also explores the improving diplomatic ties between Panama and the United States—particularly concerning the Panama Canal—and how the Cobre Panama project could factor into broader bilateral discussions.

