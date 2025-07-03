TNM Podcast: Russian influence rises in the Sahel, ft Critical Risk Team’s George McLeod on geopolitics and mining

This week’s episode features George McLeod, Mining Leader at Critical Risk Team, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. McLeod unpacks recent developments in Africa’s […]
By Joseph Quesnel July 3, 2025 At 11:57 am
The Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex. (Image courtesy of Barrick Gold.)

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features George McLeod, Mining Leader at Critical Risk Team, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. McLeod unpacks recent developments in Africa’s Sahel region, including the expropriation of Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali. The discussion also explores China’s role in the global rare earths supply chain, the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and encouraging progress in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region to advance critical mineral development.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 07 2025 - Jul 09 2025
Global Summit On 2D Materials and Graphene Technology
Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering

Related Posts