TNM Podcast: Russian influence rises in the Sahel, ft Critical Risk Team’s George McLeod on geopolitics and mining

This week’s episode features George McLeod, Mining Leader at Critical Risk Team, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. McLeod unpacks recent developments in Africa’s Sahel region, including the expropriation of Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali. The discussion also explores China’s role in the global rare earths supply chain, the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and encouraging progress in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region to advance critical mineral development.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!