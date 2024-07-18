TNM Podcast: Suppliers ‘very, very busy’—MineConnect’s Marla Tremblay on connecting the mining industry

This week’s episode features MineConnect Executive Director Marla Tremblay in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about how the organization facilitates relationships within the mining industry […]
By Salima Virani July 18, 2024 At 11:36 am
MineConnect Executive Director Marla Tremblay. Source: Marla Tremblay

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features MineConnect Executive Director Marla Tremblay in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about how the organization facilitates relationships within the mining industry at both provincial and international levels. Tremblay discusses MineConnect’s history and its role in the industry, highlighting its origins as a liason between miners and suppliers. She explains that the organization is primarily funded through memberships and, despite having a staff of only three employees, successfully hosts international delegations and organizes events for mining conferences.

All this and a Victoria Gold update with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN ON THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING

Related Posts