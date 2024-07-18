TNM Podcast: Suppliers ‘very, very busy’—MineConnect’s Marla Tremblay on connecting the mining industry

This week’s episode features MineConnect Executive Director Marla Tremblay in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about how the organization facilitates relationships within the mining industry at both provincial and international levels. Tremblay discusses MineConnect’s history and its role in the industry, highlighting its origins as a liason between miners and suppliers. She explains that the organization is primarily funded through memberships and, despite having a staff of only three employees, successfully hosts international delegations and organizes events for mining conferences.

All this and a Victoria Gold update with host Adrian Pocobelli.

