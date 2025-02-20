TNM Podcast: Trade wars ‘self-harming’—Fasken’s Clifford Sosnow on tariffs, metals and US-Canada trade

In this week’s episode, Clifford Sosnow, partner at Fasken and Chair of Fasken’s International Trade and Investment Group, explores the impact of tariffs […]
By Joseph Quesnel February 20, 2025 At 1:20 pm
Clifford Sosnow is the Chair of Fasken’s International Trade and Investment Group. CREDIT: Fasken.

In this week’s episode, Clifford Sosnow, partner at Fasken and Chair of Fasken’s International Trade and Investment Group, explores the impact of tariffs on trade between Canada and the United States. He analyzes the impact of 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum, and their downstream derivatives, noting the potential for major disruptions in both economies, particularly in the automobile sector. Sosnow emphasizes that the effects will have lasting consequences and discusses the potential for diversifying trade relationships with Europe and Southeast Asia. He also highlights Canada’s strategic leverage through its production of critical metals, positioning the country for greater influence on the global stage.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

