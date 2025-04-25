TNM Podcast: Uranium sector poised for M&A activity, ft Encore Energy’s William Sheriff

This week’s episode features William Sheriff, founder and executive chairman of enCore Energy, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Sheriff shares his insights on […]
By Joseph Quesnel April 24, 2025 At 8:46 pm
William Sheriff, founder and executive chair of enCore Energy on The Northern Miner Podcast.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features William Sheriff, founder and executive chairman of enCore Energy, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Sheriff shares his insights on the current state of the uranium industry in the United States, highlighting how supply constraints and lengthy permitting processes are setting the stage for a looming uranium shortage. He also explores the growing role of small modular reactors (SMRs) and the rising demand for nuclear power driven by the rapid expansion of AI technology.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts