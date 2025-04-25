TNM Podcast: Uranium sector poised for M&A activity, ft Encore Energy’s William Sheriff

This week’s episode features William Sheriff, founder and executive chairman of enCore Energy, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Sheriff shares his insights on the current state of the uranium industry in the United States, highlighting how supply constraints and lengthy permitting processes are setting the stage for a looming uranium shortage. He also explores the growing role of small modular reactors (SMRs) and the rising demand for nuclear power driven by the rapid expansion of AI technology.

