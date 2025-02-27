TNM Podcast: ‘We share risk’—Inside Quebec’s strategy

By Joseph Quesnel February 27, 2025 At 9:11 am
The Quebec provincial flag. Credit: The Northern Miner.

This week’s episode features Jocelyn Douheret, Director of Mining Policies, and Jonathan Lafontaine, Strategic Advisor, both from Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests.

They explore Quebec’s strategic approach to natural resource development since 2019, highlighting the province’s proactive efforts in advancing critical and strategic minerals. They also discuss Quebec’s emphasis on mineral processing and recycling as key steps toward building a secure and independent supply chain.

In this week’s Spotlight, Seequent CEO Graham Grant shares insights into the company’s latest software—an innovative operating system designed for mining companies to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. To learn more, visit: https://www.seequent.com/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

