TNM Podcast: Wheaton Precious Metals CEO Smallwood on streaming, gold on blockchain

By Northern Miner Staff June 8, 2023 At 10:25 am
Wheaton Precious Metals president and CEO Randy Smallwood. Wheaton Precious Metals photo

This week’s episode features Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals and Chair of the World Gold Council, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Smallwood explains how the streaming business is thriving amid low gold stock prices, as companies are reluctant to issue shares at reduced prices, making streamers an appealing alternative. He adds that funding challenges are compounded by high interest rates.

Smallwood also delves into the World Gold Council’s pioneering initiative, Gold 24-7, which aims to introduce a provenance-based gold token on the blockchain.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

