TNM Podcast: Women in mining—practical realities vs narratives, ft WIM Canada vice-chair Jennifer CameronTNM

This week’s episode features Women in Mining Vice-Chair Jennifer Cameron in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing gender equity in the mining industry. Cameron sheds light on how certain narratives often overshadow the real, practical challenges women face in the field—particularly around mining equipment and safety. She also emphasizes the need for mentorship across all organizational levels and explains why exploration companies would benefit from integrating more women into their teams.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER