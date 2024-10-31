TNM Podcast: Women in mining—practical realities vs narratives, ft WIM Canada vice-chair Jennifer CameronTNM

This week’s episode features Women in Mining Vice-Chair Jennifer Cameron in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing gender equity in the mining industry. Cameron sheds […]
By Northern Miner Staff October 31, 2024 At 8:18 am
Women in Mining Canada vice-chair Jennifer Cameron.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Women in Mining Vice-Chair Jennifer Cameron in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing gender equity in the mining industry. Cameron sheds light on how certain narratives often overshadow the real, practical challenges women face in the field—particularly around mining equipment and safety. She also emphasizes the need for mentorship across all organizational levels and explains why exploration companies would benefit from integrating more women into their teams.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 28 2024 - Oct 31 2024
Xplor 2024
Oct 29 2024 - Oct 31 2024
The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)
Nov 04 2024 - Nov 05 2024
Deep Sea Mining Summit USA 2024
Nov 04 2024 - Nov 06 2024
2nd International Meet on Environmental Science and Engineering

Related Posts