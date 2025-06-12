TNM Podcast: Working in Brazil with ValOre Metals’ Paterson

This week’s episode features ValOre Metals Chairman and CEO Jim Paterson in the Spotlight with host Adrian Pocobelli. Paterson discusses the company’s Pedra Branca platinum group elements (PGE) project in northeastern Brazil. ValOre Metals is a member of the Discovery Group. To learn more, visit valoremetals.com and discoverygroup.ca.

Also this week, Mark Patterson, BC Mining Leader at PwC Canada, speaks about PwC’s newly released report, From Shock to Opportunity: A Time for Decisive Action.

Patterson addresses the impact of U.S. tariffs, recent Canadian election outcomes, key commodities driving BC’s mining sector, and ways government can accelerate exploration in the province. He also highlights how environmental vigilance remains a priority for miners, even as recent industry discussions have shifted from ESG concerns toward supply chain stability.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.



