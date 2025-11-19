TNM unveils latest bonus prize Treasure Hunt clue

The Northern Miner is excited to share that the latest bonus prize clue has just been emailed to all subscribers!

The newest instalment of our ongoing Great Canadian Treasure Hunt adds yet another layer of challenge — and reward — for our dedicated readers. Paid subscribers now have exclusive access to new content and a special video, available in both English and French, offering valuable insights into the latest bonus prize. Whether you’ve been following every clue or are joining the adventure now, this release gives you a unique chance to dig deeper and get one step closer to the next big discovery.

Less a month ago, the Treasure Hunt crowned its second winner when Simon from Hamilton uncovered six one-ounce gold coins near Cobalt, Ont. — proof that the treasure is out there.

If you’re a paid subscriber and haven’t received the latest email — or if you’re experiencing any trouble viewing it — please reach out to us at treasure@northernminer.com. Our team will make sure you have everything you need to stay in the hunt.

More updates are on the way as the contest continues. As always, we’ll be releasing the bonus prize clue to all Canadians later this week.

Each clue brings you closer to uncovering the treasure — and this latest one just might be the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for.

Keep exploring, keep discovering, and thank you for reading The Northern Miner.