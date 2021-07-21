Top ten US-based mid-tiers to juniors, excluding coal and precious metals

The companies making up the 2021 top ten list of U.S.-based mid-tiers and juniors, excluding coal and precious metals, have seen some of the most dramatic increases in valuations as their market caps surged over the course of the last year. This ranking is based on the companies’ market capitalizations as of July 7, as compiled by MiningIntelligence.

1. Energy Fuels

Market cap: US$773 million

The runaway success story of the last year has been Energy Fuels (TSX: EFR; NYSE: UUUU), which did not make the ranking in 2020 but have surged to the top position with a market cap of US$773 million, thanks to the renewed interest in nuclear energy and rare earth elements (REEs).

The Colorado-based company is now the leading producer of uranium in the U.S., as well as a major producer of vanadium and an emerging producer of REEs. It has assets in Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. These include its key uranium production centres: the White Mesa mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery project in Wyoming, the Alta Mesa in-situ recovery project in Texas and the Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona.