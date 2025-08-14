Trident targets high-grade gold at Contact Lake

Trident Resources (TSX-V: ROCK; OTCQB: TRDTF) announced its detailed plans for the initial drill program at the Contact Lake gold project, located in Saskatchewan’s underexplored and prolific La Ronge gold belt.



Backed by over CAD $11 million in cash and marketable securities, Trident fully funds this drill program and has said that it will position itself to act swiftly on future exploration opportunities throughout its Saskatchewan portfolio.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident, said: "With drilling to be underway within the next week, we are excited to build on our proven track record of discovery and resource growth in the La Ronge gold district. We believe our gold assets have the potential to become a tier 1 project in Canada and provide a strong foundation for value creation. We are also optimistic that our systematic exploration methodology will deliver success with additional new discoveries in our underexplored district scale land package.”

The drill program at the Contact Lake mine site will include 5,000 metres across 16 holes. This aims to confirm and extend gold mineralization along the strike and down-dip from the historically defined gold mineral resources. Cameco operated the Contact Lake mine from December 1994 to May 1998, processing 1,006,673 tonnes of ore at a head grade of 6.16 g/t gold, recovering a reported 188,185 ounces of gold with a life of mill recovery rate stated at 95%.

Winnipeg-based Cyr Drilling will serve as the drill contractor and is currently mobilizing personnel and equipment to Contact Lake. The company will direct the initial drill holes of the 2025 program toward the discovery of shallow gold mineralization immediately northeast of the Contact Lake Main zone (MZ1), which produced most of the gold during mining operations. In the second phase, they will target zones at moderate depth (200-250 metres below surface) located between the MZ1 zone and the BK3 zone.



The BK3 zone, located 150 metres northeast of MZ1 below the western edge of Contact Lake, reportedly hosts substantial gold resources that remained unmined. Finally, the 2025 drill program will target the down-plunge extension of the gold mineralization in both the MZ1 and MZ2 zones.