Troilus earns spot on QMEA sustainability finalists list

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; US‑OTCQX: CHXMF) announced it reached the finalist stage for the “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award at the Québec Mineral Exploration Association’s (QMEA) annual recognition awards. The awards honour companies whose drive and leadership advance Québec’s mineral exploration sector.

The “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award recognizes organizations that lead in environmental stewardship, community engagement, and responsible development practices. Troilus also entered the “Entrepreneur of the Year” category, which rewards companies that made significant project progress over the past year.

The QMEA will reveal winners at the 2025 Recognition Gala on Wednesday, October 29, in Montréal, during the Association’s Xplor convention at Le Westin Montréal (October 27–30, 2025). A committee reporting to the QMEA Board of Directors selects recipients after evaluating companies’ work, projects, and initiatives from the year.

Justin Reid, CEO and director of Troilus, commented: “We are honoured to be shortlisted for the QMEA’s Excellence in Sustainable Development award among Québec’s mineral exploration and development companies. This recognition reflects the values that guide our work every day - from minimizing environmental impacts to fostering transparent and long-term partnerships with our host communities. As one of Canada’s largest future gold-copper producers, we take pride in advancing the Troilus Project responsibly and in alignment with Québec’s vision for a sustainable and innovative mining sector. Advancing a project of this scale requires dedication, collaboration, and a pursuit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud of our team for embodying these qualities.”

More information is posted on www.TroilusGold.com.

Secure your wealth today — buy gold bullion directly through our trusted partner, Sprott Money.