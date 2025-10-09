Troilus earns spot on QMEA sustainability finalists list

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; US‑OTCQX: CHXMF) announced it reached the finalist stage for the “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award at the Québec […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 8, 2025 At 8:10 pm
Corporate logo for Troilus Gold. CREDIT: Troilus.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; US‑OTCQX: CHXMF) announced it reached the finalist stage for the “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award at the Québec Mineral Exploration Association’s (QMEA) annual recognition awards. The awards honour companies whose drive and leadership advance Québec’s mineral exploration sector.

The “Excellence in Sustainable Development” award recognizes organizations that lead in environmental stewardship, community engagement, and responsible development practices. Troilus also entered the “Entrepreneur of the Year” category, which rewards companies that made significant project progress over the past year.

The QMEA will reveal winners at the 2025 Recognition Gala on Wednesday, October 29, in Montréal, during the Association’s Xplor convention at Le Westin Montréal (October 27–30, 2025). A committee reporting to the QMEA Board of Directors selects recipients after evaluating companies’ work, projects, and initiatives from the year.

Justin Reid, CEO and director of Troilus, commented: “We are honoured to be shortlisted for the QMEA’s Excellence in Sustainable Development award among Québec’s mineral exploration and development companies. This recognition reflects the values that guide our work every day - from minimizing environmental impacts to fostering transparent and long-term partnerships with our host communities. As one of Canada’s largest future gold-copper producers, we take pride in advancing the Troilus Project responsibly and in alignment with Québec’s vision for a sustainable and innovative mining sector. Advancing a project of this scale requires dedication, collaboration, and a pursuit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud of our team for embodying these qualities.”

More information is posted on www.TroilusGold.com.

Secure your wealth today — buy gold bullion directly through our trusted partner, Sprott Money.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology

Related Posts