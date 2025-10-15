Troilus progresses toward construction with 85% engineering completion

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; US-OTCQX) announced ongoing progress in both basic and detailed engineering for its copper-gold Troilus project in Quebec. The work is primarily led by BBA, an engineering firm based in Montreal, Quebec. The basic engineering phase has now reached over 85% completion, marking significant progress since the last update on June 10, 2025.

The company holds a large land position spanning 435 sq. km in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A feasibility study completed in May 2024 describes a large-scale, 22-year open-pit operation producing 50,000 tonnes per day, positioning the project as a significant cornerstone of North American mining development.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, stated, “We continue to make disciplined and measurable progress thanks to the expertise of our in-house team and BBA Consultants. Surpassing 85% completion of basic engineering marks an important step toward construction readiness and reflects the steady de-risking of the Troilus project. With all RFQs issued and execution plans in place, we are advancing and refining scope, costs, and delivery strategies. We remain on track to complete basic engineering by the end of this year, positioning Troilus to smoothly progress into detailed execution and a 2026 construction decision. BBA’s in-depth knowledge of the site and our collaborative approach remain key drivers of this progress.”

After completing trade-off studies and defining the process flowsheet earlier this year, the focus shifted to cost estimation, procurement, and execution planning. Major deliverables, including capital cost estimates, vendor evaluations, and project execution plans, are now well developed, supporting a decision to proceed with construction in 2026.

In terms of procurement and technical evaluations, all requests for quotations (RFQs) have been issued to the market, supporting the transition to execution planning as the project moves toward detailed cost definition and construction readiness. Technical and commercial assessments of key equipment and construction packages are nearing completion, with firm bids received for critical items. This progress supports vendor selection and allows for refinement of capital cost estimates. Additionally, comprehensive project execution plans have been created, outlining the delivery approach, including contracting strategies and construction sequencing.

Regarding construction readiness and commissioning preparation, layout designs of construction facilities have been developed to optimize logistics and cost management. The review of 3D models for the process plant, dry comminution circuit, and site infrastructure is over 30% complete. Key commissioning systems have been identified and sequenced to ensure a smooth and structured transition from construction to operational phases.

More information is posted on www.Troilusgold.com.

