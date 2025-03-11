Tsay Keh Dene Nation partners with Tersa Earth to drive sustainable mining technologies

The Tsay Keh Dene Nation (TKDN) and Tersa Earth Innovations announced a strategic investment and partnership focused on the future of Tersa Earth’s cleantech mining platform. TKDN’s traditional territory is in B C.’s northern interior.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing environmentally oriented technologies to create wealth from waste in British Columbia and beyond.

Chief Johnny Pierre of the Tsay Keh Dene Nation, stated, “This partnership is about supporting the development of a groundbreaking technology that protects the environment while ensuring economic opportunities for our people.”

Chief Pierre added, “By investing in Tersa Earth’s platform, we are fulfilling our role as stewards of the lands and resources and affirming our core values of sustainability and responsible resource development. Our Nation has long been at the forefront of environmental leadership, and this investment underscores our commitment to ensuring that mining activities incorporate the latest technology to mitigate their impacts.”

Foresight Canada named Tersa Earth one of Canada’s Top 50 Most Investible Cleantech Ventures in 2024. Tersa Earth is now at the forefront of helping industry navigate the world’s growing demand for critical metals needed for energy transition, while enabling smarter and cleaner water remediation.

Barinder Rasode, CEO and co-founder of Tersa Earth, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the Tsay Keh Dene Nation as partners in our mission to transform mining,”

“Their investment and leadership signal a new era where Indigenous communities and technology innovators collaborate to drive positive environmental outcomes. With TKDN’s support, we are positioned to expand our impact, delivering cleaner, more sustainable solutions to the mining sector.”

In the search for innovative and effective solutions, this collaboration sets a precedent for integrating Indigenous leadership with cutting-edge technology to create meaningful environmental and economic benefits.

The partnership between TKDN and Tersa Earth also highlights the increasing role of Indigenous governments in shaping the future of responsible resource development.

With the growing demands of electrification and AI data centres, the need for critical materials like nickel, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements is surging. At the same time, the mining industry faces mounting challenges in delivering these resources efficiently and sustainably.

The investment from TKDN is a critical step in supporting the integration of microbial technology into mining remediation efforts, ensuring that Indigenous leadership plays a key role in shaping the future of sustainable resource development. This partnership aligns with the Nation’s commitment to environmental stewardship and economic self-determination, while reinforcing Tersa Earth’s mission to revolutionize mining reclamation through cutting-edge science and Indigenous knowledge.

Tersa Earth’s novel microbial technology accelerates the natural breakdown of contaminants and restores impacted mining sites more efficiently and sustainably than conventional methods, while extracting metals. By leveraging the power of nature, Tersa Earth’s platform provides a cost-effective and scalable solution for mining remediation, benefiting both industry stakeholders and the environment.

More information is posted on www.Tersa.Earth.com.