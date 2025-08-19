Tudor prepares to go underground at Treaty Creek

Tudor Gold (TSXV: TUD) has applied for a permit for the underground exploration of the Treaty Creek gold-copper project in northwest British Columbia. The application was made with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

The company plans to develop a ramp to access the high-grade SC-1 zone and others. The ramp will speed up underground definition drilling by providing year-round access.

The SC-1 gold zone was first identified by Tudor in early 2024 based on 2022 and 2023 drilling with the discovery hole (GS-22-134) intersecting 25.5 meters grading 9.66 g/t gold, 1.23 g/t silver and 0.24% copper.

Tudor holds a 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project, located 75 km north of Stewart, B.C. The property borders the KSM copper-gold-molybdenum project wholly owned by Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA.TO; NYSE: SA) to the southwest and the Brucejack gold mine that began production in 2023 and is owned by Newmont (TSX:NGT.TO; NYSE:NEM). The past-producing Eskay Creek gold mine lies 12 km to the west.

Treaty Creek indicated resource contains 27.9 million oz. of gold equivalent in 730.2 million tonnes. It grades 0.92 g/t gold, 5.48 g/t silver, and 0.18% copper.

The inferred resource contains 6.03 million oz. of gold equivalent in 149.6 million tonnes. The grade is 1.01 g/t gold, 6.02 g/t silver, and 0.15% copper.

The resources include both open pit and underground material. They were estimated using a base case above 0.7 g/t gold equivalent for the pit and 0.75 g/t gold equivalent for underground mineralization.

Definition drilling within the current resource will test the 300 horizon, the CS-600 and the DS-5 domains within the Goldstorm deposit to upgrade resources to the measured and indicated category.

Tudor considers the Eureka, Calm Before the Storm (CBS), and Perfectstorm zones to be early-stage to advanced-stage exploration targets.

