Turnkey selects NORCAT as partner to advance telecom integration in mining

Turnkey Communications – one of Canada's leading providers of telecommunications infrastructure and systems integration – has selected NORCAT to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of advanced communications technologies across the global mining industry.

As part of NORCAT's dynamic ecosystem, Turnkey will leverage its deep field experience to help mining companies and technology developers bring cutting-edge solutions to life. With a track record of deploying complex communications systems in challenging environments, Turnkey brings valuable real-world insight that will help other companies scale and integrate their innovations effectively.

Terry Joseph, president and CEO of Turnkey Communications, said: "NORCAT has long been recognized as a catalyst for mining innovation, and we're honoured to be part of that journey. We selected NORCAT because they offer a unique environment to help us, and the broader innovation community, close that gap. Their support, facilities, and global network of mining partners make them an ideal choice."

As part of this collaboration, Turnkey Communications will: Showcase advanced telecom at NORCAT's Underground Centre, including mining communication networks, fiber optics, and underground wireless systems—offering live demonstrations to mining stakeholders and decision-makers, collaborate with technology developers by offering field-proven deployment support and system integration expertise, helping innovators bring solutions to market with greater speed and confidence, Advance safety and operational readiness by building communication systems that improve real-time control, remote monitoring, and emergency responsiveness in underground and remote environments, and contribute to training and workforce development by engaging in NORCAT's education and training programs, helping the next generation of skilled workers gain hands-on experience with modern telecom infrastructure.

Don Duval, CEO of NORCAT, commented: "We are excited to welcome Turnkey Communications to the NORCAT ecosystem. Our Underground Centre serves as the global hub for mining innovation and supporting Turnkey underscores our commitment to expedite the adoption and diffusion of technologies that will shape the future of mining."

More information is posted on www.TurnkeyCommunications.ca and www.Norcat.org/underground-centre.