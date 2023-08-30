Updated Rose feasibility study lifts Critical Elements shares

Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV: CRE; US-OTC: CRECF) has released a revised feasibility study for the Rose lithium-tantalum project in Quebec, outlining a largely de-risked project with strong economics, CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée says.

In an exclusive interview with The Northern Miner, Lavallée said the updated study outlines a low-risk mining approach and responsible production for the e-mobility battery market and the glass and ceramics industries.

Since making the Rose discovery in 2009, Critical Elements has been quietly working away on the project, navigating several cyclical market downturns before the time was right to update the feasibility study for the current market.

“Now that the battery plants are built, the electric vehicles are on the road and lithium demand is increasing yearly, the time is right to move the project forward,” says Lavallée.

The study pegged Rose’s after-tax net present value (8% discount) at US$2.2 billion, with an internal rate of return of 65.7%.

Project highlights