US$17M package expands Emesent mapping systems

Emesent's Hovermap technology. Credit: Emesent

Emesent, an Australia-based autonomous mapping technology company, has secured US$17 million to advance its Cortex AI autonomy platform, expand its Aura cloud software, and scale production at its Queensland plant.

The company’s Hovermap systems combine LiDAR sensors with long‑range radio accessories to deliver real-time previews. Emesent said the funding will increase production capacity for its Hovermap ST-X and GX1 scanners.

Cortex AI, the company’s autonomous intelligence system that helps map GPS-denied and hazardous environments, will be expanded to improve decision-making. The company said Aura, its cloud platform for 3D data processing, visualization and analytics, will receive upgrades to speed up processing and enhance collaboration tools

“Our clients operate in some of the most demanding environments on the planet, and they rely on our technology to make those environments understood,” Emesent’s CEO Charles Miller said in a news release.

The funding package includes US$7 million from the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC), Australia's government-run investor in advanced manufacturing, and US$10 million from investors including Main Sequence, QIC Ventures, Orion Resource Partners, Hostplus and NGS Super.

David Gall, the CEO of NRFC, said, “Robotics and autonomous systems are emerging as critical segments of the Australian economy, and this investment will help anchor these capabilities in Australia.”

Mike Zimmerman, a partner at Main Sequence, said, “Emesent has been pioneering how clients map, understand and operate in some of the most complex, dangerous environments around the world. We’re proud to continue supporting Emesent as they scale and make their world-leading autonomy and analytics platforms available to even more clients.”

Emesent’s Hovermap systems have been deployed by several major mining companies including Rio Tinto, BHP and Glencore.