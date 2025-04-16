Vale Base Metals donates mining equipment to Northern Ontario college

Several dignitaries from Collège Boréal and Vale Base Metals gathered at the Sudbury, Ontario college campus to celebrate the first equipment donation made by the global mining company to the Franco-Ontarian post-secondary institution.

During the event, Vale Base Metals presented Collège Boréal with a scooptram (LT350 model) manufactured by Mining Technologies International. Students in the Heavy Equipment Technician program, who were also invited to the event, will directly benefit from this equipment throughout their two-year training program.

The company said the scooptram is valued at approximately $600,000 when new. The equipment was previously used at the Coleman mine, northwest of Sudbury.

Daniel Leduc,dean of the School of Environment and Natural Resources and School of Trades and Applied Technologies at Collège Boréal, said: “Collège Boréal is deeply grateful to Vale Base Metals for this donation of equipment, which will provide our students with additional experience that will be highly regarded on the job market. At a time when technology is evolving rapidly and adaptability is an essential skill sought by employers, our future graduates will stand out in the workforce thanks to the broad range of knowledge gained at Boréal, with the invaluable support of our community and corporate partners.”

Frank Demers, director of Ontario mines for Vale Base Metals,commented: “We are honoured to contribute to the development of students and professors by donating a LHD (ldoad haul ump) from one of our mines. This donation provides a unique opportunity for hands-on learning with large-scale equipment, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience. We believe in the power of education and are proud to support the Collège Boréal in preparing the next generation of professionals.”

