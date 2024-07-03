Vale, First Nation forge new partnership for economic reconciliation across Canada

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) welcomed Vale Base Metals as the newest member of its Sustaining Partner program across Canada. As a Sustaining Partner, Vale will work with FNMPC to advance stronger business relationships with Indigenous communities.

"Vale's commitment as a Sustaining Partner underscores the importance of Indigenous leadership in advancing critical mineral projects," says Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Sharleen Gale, chair of the FNMPC board. "Our collaboration aims to foster meaningful Indigenous inclusion, ensuring that our communities benefit economically, socially, and environmentally from these developments. Together, we are paving the way for a future where Indigenous perspectives drive sustainable and responsible resource development."

The FNMPC promotes meaningful First Nation inclusion in major developments. It is also the voice of the First Nations concerning environmental, ESG investment standards, and participatory and sustainable business practices.

FNMPC Sustaining Partners help advance relationships between members and the private sector with the goal of fostering First Nation partnership.

"Vale Base Metals is honoured to join the FNMPC Sustaining Partner program," said Emily Olson, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, Vale Base Metals. "We are looking forward to learning more about what we can do to improve relationships with First Nation communities. We also look forward to collaborating with FNMPC to further support First Nation participation in critical mineral projects and mining operations."

Vale Base Metals has extensive nickel-copper operations, notably in northern Ontario, Manitoba and Labrador. In 2020 its Canadian mines, mills and smelters produced over 218 million lb. of nickel and 205 million lb. of copper, making Canada the sixth largest nickel producer and the 11th largest copper producer in the world.

For more information about the Sustaining Partners program, contact ceo@FNMPC.ca or visit www.FNMPC.ca.