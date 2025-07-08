Venerable unveils updated Minto resource

Venerable Ventures (TSXV: VLV.H) reported an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Minto copper-gold project in the Yukon. The updated mineral resource estimate has an effective date of April 7, 2025. The updated estimate includes 2021 and 2022 drilling results, a revised geological interpretation allowing incorporation of additional open pit resources and new mineralized zones, as well as updated prices and costs.

Selkirk First Nation is a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. Selkirk is a self-governing First Nation, having signed its final and self-government agreements in 1997. Selkirk owns 4,740 square kilometres of settlement land, including 2,408 sq. km where Selkirk owns both the surface and subsurface rights. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon.

Ryan Weymark, strategic advisor for Venerable Ventures, said: "Upcoming drilling will target expansion and conversion of the open-pit and underground mineral resources at Minto, particularly around the high-grade Minto North area. The removal of the previous precious metal stream as part of the bankruptcy process would potentially increase the value of these resources."

The project boasts an indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million tonnes, containing 1.20% copper, 0.46 g/t gold, and 4.3 g/t silver. This resource holds an estimated 334 million pounds of copper, 187 thousand ounces of gold, and 1.7 million ounces of silver. Inferred mineral resources total 23.7 million tonnes, with 1.05% copper, 0.387 g/t gold, and 3.9 g/t silver. This translates to 547 million pounds of copper, 295 thousand ounces of gold, and 2.97 million ounces of silver. Updated prices, smelter terms, and costs constrain the mineral resource within conceptual pits and underground mining shapes.

The discovery of a new, western mineralized domain has significantly increased tonnage at the Minto North area. Gold and silver grades at Minto North exceed the average grades for the entire project.